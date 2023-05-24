Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Pleas for more support as humanitarian crisis grows in Myanmar
A Rohingya man shaves his hair after cyclone Mocha hit ThetKel Pyin Muslim displaced people camp near Sittwe, Rakhine State Source: AAP / STRINGER/EPA
Australia is being called to do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, more than two years after the military's takeover of the country. The government-in-exile says a once-in-a-decade cyclone has ravaged Myanmar, as their Human Rights Minister makes his first visit to Australia.
