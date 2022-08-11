SBS News

PM bulletin 11 August 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2022 at 3:59pm
Source: SBS News

An apology from the federal government over veteran suicides, A state memorial to be held for Olivia Newton-John, And former State of Origin coach Paul Green has died at the age of 49.

Published 11 August 2022 at 3:59pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 11 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 11 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 10 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 10 August 2022