PM bulletin 17 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 17 August 2022 at 4:35pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Scott Morrison holds a combative media conference - the first since revelations about his government portfolios were made public, Anthony Albanese heading to the Torres Strait to consult local communities on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and in five Afghan families with Olympic links safely relocated to Australia with assistance from the AOC.
