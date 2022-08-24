PM bulletin 24 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 24 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
The Greens push for a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry with royal commission powers to investigate the Scott Morrison ministry saga, Australia expresses support for Ukraine as the country marks six months of Russian invasion and its independence and English cricket captain Ben Stokes opens about his mental health struggles.
