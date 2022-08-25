PM bulletin 25 August 2022

Source: SBS News
The Opposition warns the Robodebt royal commission risks becoming a "witch hunt" if it does not examine Labor's role in the scheme, the Federal Government assessing the idea of granting a plot of land in Canberra to become a Ukrainian embassy and Australia prepares to host the FIFA world cup trophy.
