SBS News Updates

PM bulletin 25 August 2022

SBS News Updates

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

The Opposition warns the Robodebt royal commission risks becoming a "witch hunt" if it does not examine Labor's role in the scheme, the Federal Government assessing the idea of granting a plot of land in Canberra to become a Ukrainian embassy and Australia prepares to host the FIFA world cup trophy.

Published 25 August 2022 at 4:24pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 25 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 25 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 24 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 24 August 2022