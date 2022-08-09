SBS News

PM bulletin 9 August 2022

SBS News

Published 9 August 2022 at 4:20pm
Tributes for Olivia Newton-John who's died aged 73, The FBI raids Donald Trump's Florida home, Australia finishes the Commonwealth Games top of the medal tally.

