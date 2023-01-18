PM commemorates victims of 1977 Granville rail disaster

ANTHONY ALBANESE GRANVILLE TRAIN DISASTER MEMORIAL

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a memorial service for the Granville Train Disaster, at Granville, Sydney, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrecht) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Prime Minister has joined survivors, families and first responders to mark the 46th anniversary of the Granville rail disaster. The memorial service marked Australia's deadliest rail incident, and brought back a flood of emotions for relatives and first responders.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian soldiers conduct specific mission training before heading to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers

Australians head to UK to help train Ukraine's 'civilian army'

OTM - technology, electronics, computers.jpg

SBS On the Money: Are Australian tech jobs cuts to come?

A new phone app launched to increase awareness of the damage caused to skin by UV and to change people’s behaviour

Multilingual app launched to increase skin cancer awareness and sun UV danger

A young woman having a mammogram

Breast cancer screening disruption from COVID still a problem