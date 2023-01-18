Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
PM commemorates victims of 1977 Granville rail disaster
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a memorial service for the Granville Train Disaster, at Granville, Sydney, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrecht) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
The Prime Minister has joined survivors, families and first responders to mark the 46th anniversary of the Granville rail disaster. The memorial service marked Australia's deadliest rail incident, and brought back a flood of emotions for relatives and first responders.
