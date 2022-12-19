Police lay charges over A-League pitch invasion

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Unrest at the Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory match (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 19 December 2022 at 7:35pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Abby Dinham
Presented by Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Three men have been charged over Saturday night's violent pitch invasion at the A-League in Melbourne as Victoria Police issue more images of people they want to speak with.
