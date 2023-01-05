Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The coffin of Pope Benedict is brought into St Peter's Square Source: AAP / IPA/Sipa USA
Published 6 January 2023
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
More than 60,000 people have attended the funeral of Pope Benedict the Sixteenth at a mass in St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Dignitaries from many nations, including the King and Queen of Belgium, were among those present.
