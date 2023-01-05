SBS News In Depth

Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest

Vatican CITY: Solemn funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The coffin of Pope Benedict is brought into St Peter's Square Source: AAP / IPA/Sipa USA

Published 6 January 2023 at 7:54am
By Allan Lee
More than 60,000 people have attended the funeral of Pope Benedict the Sixteenth at a mass in St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Dignitaries from many nations, including the King and Queen of Belgium, were among those present.

