President Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv
President Joe Biden with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv Source: AAP / Evan Vucci/AP
US President Joe Biden has visited Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged another half a billion US dollars in support. This comes as Russia's President Vladimir Putin was put on trial in a so-called “people's court” for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close what is being seen as an accountability gap in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction.
