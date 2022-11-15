President Zelenskyy visits Kherson, back under Ukrainian control

FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Amid the death and destruction war leaves in its wake, there are powerful dynamics and narratives: domination, besieged populations, occupation and their counterparts, resistance, freedom and liberation. Vast swaths of Western and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union knew this well at various points of the 20th century. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File) Credit: AP
Published 15 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the city of Kherson, in the wake of his forces re-taking the city. Mr Zelenskyy and his allies around the world are looking to capitalise on the positive momentum from the victory.
