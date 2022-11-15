SBS News In Depth

President Zelenskyy visits Kherson, back under Ukrainian control

SBS News In Depth

Russia Ukraine Liberation Analysis

FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Amid the death and destruction war leaves in its wake, there are powerful dynamics and narratives: domination, besieged populations, occupation and their counterparts, resistance, freedom and liberation. Vast swaths of Western and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union knew this well at various points of the 20th century. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File) Credit: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the city of Kherson, in the wake of his forces re-taking the city. Mr Zelenskyy and his allies around the world are looking to capitalise on the positive momentum from the victory.

Published 15 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets his US counterpart Joe Biden before their meeting

'Vital to chart the right course with the US' - Xi Jinping

Internally displaced person Falmata from Niger (Supplied - UN).jpg

'Life is not easy' - displaced people bear the brunt of the climate crisis

Dr Nas Mohamed, the world's only Qatari LGBTG activist (Supplied - Nas Mohamed).jpg

Qatari LGBT activist fears backlash against Qatari gay community

wired hands with joypad

The Too Hard Basket: Gaming - an addiction that's no fun