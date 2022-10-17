Pressure continues on Truss premiership in Britain

Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Source: AAP / Victoria Jones/PA/Alamy
Published 17 October 2022 at 11:59am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Questions have been raised about the leadership of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss in the wake of financial upheaval in the country. Economic policies in the U-K have attracted criticism including from United States President Joe Biden.
