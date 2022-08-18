Prime Minister takes his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to the Torres Strait
Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament.
Published 18 August 2022 at 7:23pm
By Brooke Young, NITV
Source: SBS News
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a two-day trip to the Torres Strait, to discuss his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. He's accompanied by Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Queensland Senator Nita Green, with a cultural lunch and meetings with Elders on the agenda.
