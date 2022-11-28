SBS News In Depth

Protest in front of NATO HQ in support of Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

Russia Ukraine War NATO

Flags of NATO members fly outside the NATO headquarters, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Brussels. Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory killing two people and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Source: AP / Olivier Matthys/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 12:03pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

A protest has taken place outside NATO [[nay-to]] headquarters in Brussels as it reconvenes in Bucharest, and residents of Kherson flee their homes again. While in Kyiv, an American astronaut has met with injured children.

Published 28 November 2022 at 12:03pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

World Cup - Brazil v Serbia

FIFA World Cup Matchday 9 Preview with Mark Bosnich

QATAR SOCCER

Socceroos prepare for crunch clash against Denmark

Lebanon's economic crisis dampens World Cup season

Lebanon crisis dampens joy of the World Cup

CHINA COVID PROTEST

Lockdown protests rage across China as anger spreads