Protests continue in Pakistan after Imran Khan detained in police custody

PAKISTAN PROTEST IMRAN KHAN ARREST

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police after violent protests broke out across the country following arrest of Imran Khan, former PM and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, KPK province, Pakistan, 10 May 2023. AAP Source: EPA / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, will remain in police custody for at least eight days following his arrest on charges of selling state gifts. Thousands continue to protest his arrest, resulting in at least eight deaths and dozens of injuries.

Protests continue in Pakistan after Imran Khan detained in police custody
Share

Latest podcast episodes

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS CONFLICT

UN appeals for Gaza/Israel cross-border attacks to stop

The WGA strike, picketers in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, CA

Is your favourite TV show going off air because of the writers' strike?

Storage tanks at the construction site of China's first solar green hydrogen pilot project

Could Australia be the new green hydrogen superpower?

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil

Concern over Labor's Budget plans for skilled migrants