Protests continue in Pakistan after Imran Khan detained in police custody
Protests continue in Pakistan after Imran Khan detained in police custody
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police after violent protests broke out across the country following arrest of Imran Khan, former PM and head of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, KPK province, Pakistan, 10 May 2023. AAP Source: EPA / ARSHAD ARBAB/EPA
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, will remain in police custody for at least eight days following his arrest on charges of selling state gifts. Thousands continue to protest his arrest, resulting in at least eight deaths and dozens of injuries.
Share