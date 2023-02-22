Protests grow as Israeli government judiciary reform plan proceeds

Protesters wave Israeli flags during a demonstration against judicial reform on 20 February 2023.

Protesters wave Israeli flags during a demonstration against judicial reform on 20 February 2023. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A controversial plan to reduce the power of Israel's judiciary is being voted on by MPs in a process that could take months to complete. The proposal has triggered some of the biggest protests the country has seen in years. Both supporters and critics of the legislation insist the future of democracy is at stake in their country.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE 2023

Can Australia ever have a four-day working week?

GRASSFIRE VICTORIA

Australia is primed to burn and burn fast, bushfire and climate experts warn

A barista operates a coffee machine.

On the Money: Real wages continues to decline and why airfares may ease

The Antioch Greek Orthodox Church, destroyed during the earthquake, in the old city of Antakya.

People living in fear as quakes continue