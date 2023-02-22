Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Protests grow as Israeli government judiciary reform plan proceeds
Protesters wave Israeli flags during a demonstration against judicial reform on 20 February 2023. Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
A controversial plan to reduce the power of Israel's judiciary is being voted on by MPs in a process that could take months to complete. The proposal has triggered some of the biggest protests the country has seen in years. Both supporters and critics of the legislation insist the future of democracy is at stake in their country.
