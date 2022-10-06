Putin signs law to incorporate four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia
The ceremony of signing agreements on joining the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the Grand Kremlin Palace.
Published 6 October 2022 at 11:58am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Ukraine advances further in Kherson. Russia's President Vladimir Putin signs legislation regarding annexation of about 18 per cent of Ukrainian territory. And Ukraine launches its bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with other countries.
