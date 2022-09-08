SBS News In Depth

Putin threatens the West over oil and gas price cap plan

SBS News In Depth

Eastern Economic Forum In Vladivostok

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 7: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, on September 7, 2022 in Vladivostok, Russia. About 5000 participants from 47 countries, including Russian President Putin, have arrived to the Russky Island in Russian Far-Eastern city of Vladivostok to take part in the forum. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Contributor/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2022 at 12:39pm
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News

A European Union proposal to cap the price of Russian oil and gas has drawn the ire of Vladimir Putin.

Published 8 September 2022 at 12:39pm
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Zelensky meets with Director General of the IAEA

Zelenskyy hails Ukrainian fighters as heroes

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Economy grows but is there still a recession risk?

Former Kiribati president Anote Tong (SBS-Lucy Murray).jpg

Former Kiribati President says his successor is threatening democracy

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

Cut to medicine prices as political parties clash over cost of living crisis