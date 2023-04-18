Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Quarter-century behind bars for Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza
Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, at an event in Washington Source: Getty / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment on charges of treason. This is the harshest sentence given so far on the basis of Russia's laws against what it calls "false information" on its military.
