Queen Elizabeth's death gives pause to reflect on the legacy of empire

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Mumbai, India - 09 Sep 2022

In Britain's former colony of India, students from Gurukul school of art paint a poster paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 10 September 2022 at 7:52pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Prue Lewarne
Presented by Sunil Awasthi
Diverse reactions to the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II have flowed around the world. In current and former British colonies, her passing has caused many people to reflect on the legacy of empire.

