SBS News In Depth

Queen to celebrate 70 years of service

SBS News In Depth

Margaret Tyler (supplied).jpg

Margaret Tyler

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2022 at 3:09pm
Source: SBS News
Tags

Across Britain, preparations are in full swing for the official celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Published 31 May 2022 at 3:09pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Journalist Jess Hill in Sydney in 2017 (AAP).jpg

Interview with Jess Hill on her Diversity Council address about domestic abuse

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

EU agrees to a partial ban on Russian oil imports

Some Australians are smoking due to their stress levels (AAP).jpg

One in seven Australians admit to an unhealthy relationship with tobacco

China's Foreign Minister and Fiji's Prime Minister (AAP).jpg

No consensus for China and Pacific nations