R&B singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in jail

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

Lawyer Gloria Allred at Brooklyn Federal Court for the sentencing of R. Kelly on June 29, 2022. Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Published 30 June 2022 at 12:13pm
By Essam Al_Ghalib
Women's Rights

In September, the fallen superstar was found guilty on all nine charges he faced, including the most serious of racketeering. A warning that the following story contains details that some listeners may find disturbing. If this story has raised concerns, support is available from 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

