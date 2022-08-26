Radiation disaster fears after power cut at nuclear plant

ZAPORIZHZIA, UKRAINE - AUGUST 11 : Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian military presence at nuclear power plant continues, on August 11, 2022, in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency
Published 26 August 2022 at 1:16pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has regained power amid concerns about the consequences for Europe if the plant is compromised.
