SBS News In Depth

Radiation disaster fears after power cut at nuclear plant

SBS News In Depth

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (Getty)

ZAPORIZHZIA, UKRAINE - AUGUST 11 : Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian military presence at nuclear power plant continues, on August 11, 2022, in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2022 at 1:16pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has regained power amid concerns about the consequences for Europe if the plant is compromised.

Published 26 August 2022 at 1:16pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A man shows his Monkeypox vaccination card after getting inoculated in Miami-Dade Florida. (AAP)

Europe making progress containing monkeypox

Malone is a survivor of online sexual exploitation (Supplied).jpg

Urgent calls for tech companies to do better to prevent child sexual abuse

Screenshot from BWise video Feel Something (Supplied).jpg

Diversity brings a new sound

Vilvil Fare and Councillor Emelda Davis flag raising outside the National Maritime Museum (SBS).jpg

South Sea Islander community honoured