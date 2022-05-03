RBA's rate rise set to have broad impact

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney, Tuesday, April 6, 2016. The RBA is expected to leave interest rates on hold today. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 3 May 2022 at 8:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented By Sunil Awasthi
Tags
The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, from an historic low 0.1 per cent, to 0.35 per cent.
