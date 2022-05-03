SBS News In Depth

RBA's rate rise set to have broad impact

SBS News In Depth

RBA RATE DECISION

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney, Tuesday, April 6, 2016. The RBA is expected to leave interest rates on hold today. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2022 at 8:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented By Sunil Awasthi
Tags
The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, from an historic low 0.1 per cent, to 0.35 per cent.
Published 3 May 2022 at 8:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented By Sunil Awasthi
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

ELECTION22 ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Rates rise heats up major parties' claims over economic management

On the Money - Savings, Generic

SBS On the Money: Winners and losers of RBA rate rise

ABS LABOUR FORCE FIGURES

A five-day working week for construction industry could save lives: Human Rights Institute

Russia New Weapon

Russian TV simulates nuclear attack on Britain