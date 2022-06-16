Record figures of displaced people around the world

Ukrainian war refugees outside regional assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic Source: Vit Simanek/AP
Published 16 June 2022 at 10:02am
By Omar Dehen, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' annual Global Trends report shows at the end of 2021, the number of people displaced by war, violence, persecution, and human rights abuses stood at just over 89 million.
