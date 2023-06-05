Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Regulator calls out sky-high airfares and unreliable service
A Qantas and Virgin passenger jets pass as they taxi at Sydney Airport, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Source: AAP / Mark Baker/AP
Australia's competition regulator says a lack of competition in the aviation industry is leading to high airfares and poor service. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says more than 90 per cent of domestic passengers are flying with Virgin or the Qantas group.
