Rescue efforts in Türkiye coming to a close

Tent cities for the earthquake victims in Malatya, Turkey

Tent cities for the earthquake victims in Malatya, Turkey, on February 19, 2023. The 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake, which occurred on February 6 at 4:17 a.m. local time, left a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 6,000 buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the quake has exceeded 41,000 people. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Demiroren Visual Media/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: AAP / Demiroren Visual Media/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Türkiye is bringing its rescue efforts to an end almost two weeks after the earthquake that caused devastation throughout the Turkish-Syrian region. Efforts will now focus on retrieving the bodies of those who were trapped under the rubble as the death toll has risen past 46,000.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

President Joe Biden smiles before speaking on security assistance to Ukraine

Joe Biden says the Ukraine crisis is 'a test for the world'

A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay

'We have a steep mountain ahead of us' - NZ PM Chris Hipkins

Greens leader Adam Bandt in Canberra

The Greens are seeking a climate bill compromise

The test launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile with blasts and smokes surrounding it

North Korea confirms its ballistic missile test