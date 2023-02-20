Rescue efforts in Türkiye coming to a close

Tent cities for the earthquake victims in Malatya, Turkey, on February 19, 2023. The 7.8-magnitude Turkey-Syria earthquake, which occurred on February 6 at 4:17 a.m. local time, left a trail of destruction in its wake. At least 6,000 buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the quake has exceeded 41,000 people. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Demiroren Visual Media/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: AAP / Demiroren Visual Media/ABACA/PA/Alamy