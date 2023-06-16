Research calls for rethink on concussion recovery

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers - Betfred Super League Magic Weekend - St. James' Park

Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor holds his head as he receives treatment after picking up a head injury on his way to scoring a try during the Betfred Super League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2023.. See PA Story RUGBYL Leeds. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Source: AAP / Richard Sellers/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Concussion, and how to treat it, has become a massive issue in sport over the past ten years. And two new lots of research highlight that it's not just at the professional level that head injury has to be taken very seriously.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

DAVID VAN STATEMENT

Senator David Van facing mounting sexual misconduct allegations

KIEREN PERKINS PRESS CLUB

High-performance guidelines released for transgender participation

Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands - 27 May 2023

World Bank condemns fossil fuel subsidies

Migration Greece

Anxious wait for relatives after Mediterranean sinking