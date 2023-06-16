Research calls for rethink on concussion recovery

Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor holds his head as he receives treatment after picking up a head injury on his way to scoring a try during the Betfred Super League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Saturday June 3, 2023.. See PA Story RUGBYL Leeds. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Source: AAP / Richard Sellers/PA/Alamy