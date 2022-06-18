SBS News In Depth

Research shows long COVID sufferers show impaired brain function

SBS News In Depth

Long Covid risk lower from Omicron

File photo dated 19/01/22 of a woman wearing a face mask crossing Waterloo Bridge, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2022 at 8:02pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

New research into the impact of long COVID on the brain shows sufferers experience memory loss and difficulty concentrating similar to people with traumatic brain injuries and stroke. The Australian study has also identified a marker of brain impairment that could help accelerate treatments.

Published 18 June 2022 at 8:02pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

INDIGENOUS DEATHS IN CUSTODY NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION

Protesters call for a ban on guns in remote Indigenous communities

USA NEW YORK ASSANGE FAMILY PRESS CONFERENCE

Julian Assange to appeal UK decision on extradition to US

Could music festivals like this spread the monkeypox virus (AP).jpg

Europe remains the epicentre of an expanding virus outbreak

Research shows active kids have better cognitive outcomes in later life (SBS).jpg

Childhood obesity can adversely affect brain function in middle age