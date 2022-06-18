Research shows long COVID sufferers show impaired brain function

File photo dated 19/01/22 of a woman wearing a face mask crossing Waterloo Bridge, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Published 18 June 2022 at 8:02pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
New research into the impact of long COVID on the brain shows sufferers experience memory loss and difficulty concentrating similar to people with traumatic brain injuries and stroke. The Australian study has also identified a marker of brain impairment that could help accelerate treatments.
Published 18 June 2022 at 8:02pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
SHARE