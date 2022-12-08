SBS News In Depth

Research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource

SBS News In Depth

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia. (Supplied).jpg

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 1:50pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News

New research has shown that migrant and refugee women are being prevented from achieving their economic potential in Australia, despite high levels of skilled work and education. Those behind the research have recommended a targeted approach to alleviate the situation.

Published 8 December 2022 at 1:50pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Raid against Reichsbürger scene - Frankfurt

German police foil far-right plot for coup d'etat

NEW PLESIOSAUR FOSSIL FIND

Rare intact plesiosaur fossil discovered in Queensland

CENTRELINK QUEUES MELBOURNE

Royal Commission hears Morrison was warned that Robodebt was unlawful

Craig Nolan at Melbourne Airport. (Supplied).jpeg

Qatar Airways accused of discrimination after man in wheelchair kicked off flight