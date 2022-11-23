SBS News In Depth

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is warning of higher inflation and lower growth

PHILIP LOWE CEDA ADDRESSES

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe delivers an address at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) annual dinner in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 November 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks'. As Labor pushes ahead with legislating its industrial relations bill, R-B-A Governor Philip Lowe says more flexibility in the labour market is needed.

