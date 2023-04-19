Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Residents describe impact of deadly fighting in Sudan
Residents in Sudan carry buckets to transport water amid deadly fighting in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Source: AAP / STRINGER/EPA
Stories about the impact of days of fighting on Sudan's civilian population are now emerging. Both residents and foreign nationals have had their access to food, water and electricity cut off. Two ceasefires were negotiated but have been broken.
