Review finds Australia's COVID-19 response failed vulnerable people

Sydney Opera House at sunrise.

When Sydney went into COVID-19 lockdown last year it was often described as "a tale of two cities". Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 October 2022 at 5:57pm
By Hannah Kwon, Claudia Farhert
An independent review has found Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic often amounted to political overreach. It also found lockdowns and border closures frequently lacked fairness and compassion.

