Row over migrants escalates between France and Italy

Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking react, as they learn they are heading to Toulon, France

Migrants aboard the Ocean Viking react, as they learn they are heading to Toulon, France Source: AAP / Vincenzo Circosta

Published 14 November 2022 at 9:39am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Italy's new far-right-led government insists Italy will no longer be the primary port of entry for migrants leaving on smugglers' boats from Libya and is demanding Europe do more to shoulder the burden. Meanwhile, the French government has increased security on its border with Italy to put in place strict passport controls.

