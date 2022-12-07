Royal Commission hears Morrison was warned that Robodebt was unlawful

Centrelink customers were targetted by the Robodebt scheme, which was later ruled unlawful. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS
Published 7 December 2022 at 7:43pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
The Robodebt Royal Commission has heard the controversial welfare payment-recovery scheme went ahead, despite then-Social Services Minister Scott Morrison being warned it could be illegal without major changes. The top bureaucrat at the department responsible for the scheme's implementation told the hearing she didn't "turn her mind" to its legality when it was first proposed.
