Royal rift deepens after documentary disclosures

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at a New York awards ceremony Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Published 9 December 2022 at 3:55pm
By Jonny Dymond (BBC)
The rift between Britain's royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looks set to widen further following the release of the first half of a new series about their experiences. The Netflix show, called Harry and Meghan, is very much their version of events - it's co-produced by the couple. It repeats previous accusations by Prince Harry of excessive levels of press intrusion and a failure by Buckingham Palace to protect Meghan from negative - and sometimes racist coverage.

Source: SBS News
This item was originally produced for the BBC World Service by the BBC's Royal Correspondent, Jonny Dymond.
