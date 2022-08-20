Russia agrees to allow investigators to inspect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Satellite images show no significant signs of recent shelling or damage in or around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Source: AP / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/EPA
Published 20 August 2022 at 7:21pm, updated an hour ago at 7:23pm
By Ben Lewis, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
There are signs an independent inspection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could occur early next month, after Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed a visit should take place. It comes as the six month mark of the Russian invasion approaches, with no end in sight.
