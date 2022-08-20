SBS News In Depth

Russia agrees to allow investigators to inspect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Satellite images show no significant signs of recent shelling or damage in or around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Source: AP / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/EPA

Published 20 August 2022 at 7:21pm, updated an hour ago at 7:23pm
By Ben Lewis, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
There are signs an independent inspection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could occur early next month, after Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed a visit should take place. It comes as the six month mark of the Russian invasion approaches, with no end in sight.

