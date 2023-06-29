Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Russia denies attacking civilian infrastructure; Ukraine says 11 civilians killed
Rescuers at work at the site of a rocket strike in downtown Kramatorsk Source: AAP / NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE/EPA
Ukraine is still reeling after a Russian missile strike on a crowded restaurant in the city of Kramatorsk left 11 civilians dead, including three children. Russia denies attacking civilian infrastructure in the city and claims Ukraine is to blame for a shelling attack on the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk that has left at least two dead.
