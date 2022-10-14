SBS News In Depth

Russia taking Ukrainian orphans to bring them up as Russian

SBS News In Depth

Russia Ukraine War Stolen Children

Russia's open effort to adopt Ukrainian children and bring them up as Russian is emerging as one of the most explosive issues of the war. Source: AP / AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:24pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News

Hundreds of Ukrainian children are being transported to Russia for adoption. One of the women in charge of the operation has been sanctioned by Australia and other countries, who say what's happening is an abuse of human rights.

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:24pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Australia ends mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules

Close-up of healthcare worker putting on warm socks to senior woman.

Who helps the carers to care?

Trucks queueing for the ferry connecting Crimean peninsula and Russia at the Kerch Strait

UN displays strongest opposition yet to Russia's invasion

Livestock are a source of greenhouse gases

Divided opinions on methane plan