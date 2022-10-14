Russia taking Ukrainian orphans to bring them up as Russian

Russia's open effort to adopt Ukrainian children and bring them up as Russian is emerging as one of the most explosive issues of the war. Source: AP / AP
Published 14 October 2022 at 12:24pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Hundreds of Ukrainian children are being transported to Russia for adoption. One of the women in charge of the operation has been sanctioned by Australia and other countries, who say what's happening is an abuse of human rights.
