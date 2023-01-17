Russian and Belarussian flags banned at Open

A Russian flag is displayed by spectators at the Australian Tennis Open

A Russian flag is displayed by spectators at the Australian Tennis Open Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarussian flags from entering Melbourne Park during the Australian Open in response to spectators displaying the flag courtside during a match featuring a Ukrainian player yesterday. Ukrainian groups have welcomed the move by tournament organisers but say the ban needs to go further.

