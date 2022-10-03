Russian men abandon country to avoid military conscription

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Russian men abandon country to avoid military conscriptionPlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (922.88KB)Published 4 October 2022 at 6:49amSource: SBS News .Published 4 October 2022 at 6:49amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOptus reveals two million customers have had active I-D compromisedBrazil to vote in runoff election after first round fails to declare a winnerAmerican basketballer Brittney Griner appeals drug charges in Moscow courtBritish government backtracks plans to scrap 45p tax cut on high earners