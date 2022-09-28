Sao Paulo's delivery drivers bear brunt of cost of living increase

This feature was originally produced for the BBC World Service
Delivery app workers take part in a protest to demand better working conditions in São Paulo Source: Getty / Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty
Published 28 September 2022 at 11:12am
By Agustina Latourette (BBC)
Source: SBS News
During the pandemic, which hit Brazil very hard, food delivery drivers were hailed as heroes. Now, many say they are on the brink of starvation, with some sleeping on the streets of Sao Paulo between shifts, all to save a mere three dollars extra a day on fuel. It’s a slice of what some workers are facing in the run up to critical Presidential elections in October.
