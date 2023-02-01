Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson speaks to Social Services Minister, Amanda Rishworth
Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth Source: SBS News
The Federal Government has highlighted consultations with First Nations communities as it launches a series of action plans to protect children from abuse and neglect. More than 45,000 Australian young people are in out-of-home care almost 20,000 are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander children.
