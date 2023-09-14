SBS News in Easy English 14 September 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Thousands of people have been killed and at least 10,000 have gone missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm.





In Derna, a city of 125,000 inhabitants, burst dams swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city .





Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away.





The World Heritage Committee has given Australia more time to address major threats to the Great Barrier Reef and possibly avoid an in-danger listing.





Australia must report back early next year on what it's doing to limit the harm being caused by climate change and poor water quality.





Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says the time extension recognises the government's commitment to better protecting the Great Barrier Reef.





"The real big change here is our commitment to act to reduce carbon pollution to take climate change seriously and I think this listing is a real reflection of that. So great news."





Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have released the open letter to the United States in Australia's Federal Parliament.





The letter has 64 signatories from Senators and M-Ps, calling on the United States to drop the extradition attempts of Julian Assange from the UK to the U-S.





Independent MP Andrew Wilkie is Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Julian Assange Group.





He says the vast majority of Australians believe the Assange case has gone on for too long.





"By some polling, 9 out of 10 Australians agree that the Assange matter has gone on long enough, and that the extradition and prosecution needs to be dropped."





A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the face and torso in Sydney's west overnight.





The shooting occurred in Blackett with the 29-year-old victim taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.





This is the second shooting in as many days after a 27-year-old man was shot in Campsie on Tuesday night.





Police are investigating if the two shootings are related.





AFL Legend Michael Long has just completed a 19-day long walk from Melbourne to Canberra in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Recreating his Long Walk in 2004, the football great and son of two stolen generation members trekked hundreds of kilometres in the lead-up to the referendum, before being welcomed by the Prime Minister outside Parliament House.





He's calling for immediate action after failing to witness adequate change since his meeting with the then Prime Minister John Howard 19 years ago.





"In the 19 years since that meeting, the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians has not closed. In some areas it has widened, according to our Productivity Commission latest report."





The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is calling on the government for more funding to help deal with patients experiencing mental health issues.





It comes ahead of a major world conference in October, which will aim to discuss solutions on how general practitioners can best provide mental healthcare.





Dr Cathy Andronis says providing mental healthcare is an issue everyday for GPs.





"And so what we want to be able to do is rather than give people the run around and say, we can refer you here or you can go there. We want to be able to spend an extra 5, 10, 15 minutes to follow up on what's going on for that person."



