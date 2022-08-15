SBS News in Easy English 15 August 2022

A 63-year-old man from New South Wales will remain in custody after being charged with three firearm offence's following a shooting inside Canberra airport.





Ali Rachid Ammoun did not apply for bail when appearing via video link in ACT Magistrates Court earlier today.





Police allege Mr Ammoun fired a number of shots from a handgun into windows about 1.25pm on Sunday before being arrested by federal police stationed at the airport.





The case returns to court on September 5.





A vaccine production facility is being developed at Monash University in Victoria to make up to 100 million mRNA doses each year.





The joint state and federal government deal is part of vaccine preparation to support Australia through any future public health crises.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the pandemic has proven Australia must maintain its resilience and ramp up local production.





"Australia has become I think particularly vulnerable, we've become complacent for a long period of time that it was okay for us to just meander along. It's not."





A veteran New South Wales Labor frontbencher has stood down from his position amid allegations of bullying in Parliament.







Walt Secord says he has has had a think about the findings of a review into harassment at Parliament and asked Labor leader Chris Minns to let him stand aside.









Mr Minns says colleagues have expressed concerns about Mr Secord and an investigation will now take place.









"There have been complaints about Mr Secord's behaviour over the weekend. Those complaints have been made to me. I have had contact with and discussions with those people, in each case and every case those people have asked that they remain anonymous and the circumstances relating to it remain confidential."









Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking legal advice about accusations former leader Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into other ministerial roles.





According to a new book about to be published, Mr Morrison was sworn in as finance and health ministers at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.





India has boosted its security ahead of the 75th anniversary of independence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country.





Heavy security is based near the border of Pakistan and sniffer dogs are outside New Delhi's Red Fort monitoring celebrations.





Indian Army General Mukesh Singh spoke ahead of the celebrations which honours when India achieved independence from British colonial rule.



