SBS News in Easy English 16 September 2022

Australia's former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, says the death of Queen Elizabeth II will open up a fresh debate about Australia's possible future as a republic.







Ms Gillard has told BBC Radio that planning for a referendum would likely take several years, but says now is not the time for those conversations.









"I've always thought inevitably when the reign of Queen Elizabeth came to the end that people would reflect, but people will do that in, I think, a very measured and unhurried way. And I think the Prime Minister has captured that sentiment in the community. So, what I think people should expect to see is an emerging discussion which will be measured in years before there is a Republican referendum or any constitutional move."









King Charles III will joing his brothers and sister for a silent vigil at the coffin of their late mother Queen Elizabeth II.









Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will join the ceremonial guard for the 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in central London.









Thousands of mourners are continuing to queue in a line of up to eight kilometres to pay their respects to the 96 year-old, whose body has been lying in state in London since Wednesday.









Federal Defence Minister Richard Marles says plans to develop an Australian fleet of nuclear submarines are on track.









The previous Morrison government announced last year that it was ditching a French submarine contract in favour of a pact with the United States and Great Britain for nuclear-powered vessels.









Richard Marles, who is also Acting Prime Minister, has told Channel Nine the government will announce its final submarine strategy in March of next year.









"It is on track. And the decision - the solution if you like - how we will put this together, is starting to take shape. So we do have a sense of what that optimal pathway will look like. But we will be announcing all of that in the first part of next year.. Along with how quickly we can get his. And the cost."









Voting in the US Senate for legislation protecting gay marriage has been delayed until post-mid-term elections, after the bill failed to garner enough Republican support.









The bill for the 'Respect for Marriage Act' has already passed the House of Representatives, but will now be voted on in the Senate on November the 8th.









It comes after weeks of private talks between a small group of Democratic and Republican senators, who debated over amendments to the bill that could attract at least ten Republican supporters.









Turning to sport and, fellow tennis stars are paying tribute to 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer, who says he will retire after the Laver Cup this month.









Federer is considered one of the greatest players of all time.









But the Swiss star hasn't played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had his third major knee operation.









Australian player Jason Kubler says Federer was one of the greats.







