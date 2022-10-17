SBS News in Easy English 17 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English, I'm Stephanie Corsetti.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says millions of dollars will be a part of the state's move into a recovery and clean up phase of the flood emergency.





Mr Andrews is announcing over $300 million of disaster relief payments, including $165 million for repairing the 10,000 road potholes as a result of the flooding.





A $21 million package of critical casework support will help families with housing, health, well being, financial, legal counselling and accessing grants.





And grants of up to $42,250 will be available to people whose homes have been damaged but aren't insured.





Mr Andrews says the event is continuing with emergency volunteers and personnel working every hour to help communities.





"It's an amazing effort. They are literally around the clock and I want to thank each and every one of them. And yes, because of future floodwaters, and indeed, some of the emergency nature, they're kind of temporary repairs some of these."





The federal government says agencies will catch criminals in response to allegations the Medicare system is being frauded by an estimated $8 billion each year.





A joint investigation by Nine and the A-B-C is revealing some doctors are ripping off the $28 billion scheme, with examples of charges for dead people and services not being delivered.





Government Services and National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten says he thinks that there has been some neglect over the last few years.





To overseas news,





Four detainees have been killed and 61 injured at Iran's Evin prison.





Iranian authorities say a workshop inside the prison was set on fire, "after a fight among a number of prisoners who are convicted of financial crimes and theft".





Other reports say four of those injured are critically hurt and those who died suffered from smoke inhalation.





The country is enduring anti-government protests sparked after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.





To sport, the Australian wheelchair rugby team has won the World Championships overnight, defeating the United States in the gold medal match.





The Steelers won the closely contested final in Denmark, winning 58 to 55.





The side narrowly missed out on a medal in last year's Paralympics Games in Tokyo, and endured a one-goal loss in the last World Championship final back in 2018.





Australian Steelers captain Chris Bond told SBS News his side is excited about the win.





"It's amazing, we're still celebrating our victory. (yeah) It's absolute, you know, excitement, elation, relief, everything you could describe. It's amazing."



