SBS News in Easy English 21 October 2022

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has quit after a turbulent six weeks in the top job, declaring she has lost the faith of the conservative party.





Ms Truss - who was narrowly elected in September - has promised to step aside next week.





During her brief time as prime minister, the Tories' approval ratings plunged and the country's reputation for financial stability took a battering.





She was forced to sack her own finance minister, after their economic program was widely condemned.





Ms Truss announced her resignation at Number Ten Downing Street .





"We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we will remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.''





It means Britain will elect its fifth prime minister in six years before October 28th, with the man Ms Truss replaced as leader, Boris Johnson, tipped to stand again.







Residents in flood affected communities could face more heavy downpours with a low pressure system approaching.





The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain today and over the weekend...prompting warnings from Victorian authorities that the threat hasn't passed.





Echuca residents have been told to evacuate with the Murray River expected to peak today while storms are also expected in New South Wales.





Western Sydney residents are being urged to prepare for rising waters in the Hawkesbury-Nepean region as well as intense rainfall.







The Federal Government is seeking an explanation from Greens leader Adam Bandt, accusing him to failing to act on Senator Lidia Thorpe's conduct.





It's been revealed Senator Thorpe failed to disclose a past relationship with a former Rebels club president.





She has resigned as the party's Senate deputy leader.





The federal coalition has indicated it could move a censure motion against her over a potential conflict of interest.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has told the ABC any conflict with her role on a law enforcement parliamentary committee needs to be declared.





"Well I think she can date whoever she likes but if there is a conflict she has to declare that conflict, that is the issue here. I'd say the leader of the Greens should actually be explaining why it seems that people alerted his office to that conflict and no further action was taken so I think it's really up to Adam Bandt to explain why that's occurred."







Overseas now and the White House has accused the Russian military of using Iranian drones in Crimea to conduct strikes in Ukraine including those on the capital Kyiv in recent days.





The National Security Council's John Kirby is concerned Russia is planning to acquire conventional weapons from Iran despite Tehran denying it is selling munitions.





Mr Kirby says the US will help Ukrainians defend themselves against Iran's alleged involvement in the fighting through security and financial support.





"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people. We're going to continue to vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade. We're going to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia."







To sport and the rugby league community is mourning the loss of Liam Hampson, who has died while on an end-of-season trip in Spain.





The Redcliffe Queensland Cup player had been in Europe for several weeks with a group of N-R-L players.





Concerns were first raised for the 24-year-old when Brisbane Bronco Jesse Arthars posted on social media that the group had not seen him for 24 hours .





He had been last spotted at a nightclub in Barcelona.





Barcelona police say a body believed to be Hampson was found on the floor of an internal patio at the venue.





Police believe he had fallen from a substantial height.



