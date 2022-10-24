SBS News in Easy English 24 October 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Police have found the body of a woman swept away in floodwaters in central west New South Wales.





The car was swept into floodwaters at Gulgong.





Emergency services have repeatedly urged people not to drive on flooded roads.





The regional town of Lismore in northern New South Wales is preparing for a third major flood event this year.





Over a 19-hour period, the area has received 127 millimetres of rain.





The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible major flooding from this evening.





It is also warning that severe storms could hit the north of Victoria, including in Echuca and Shepparton, which could cause more flash flooding.





Severe weather warnings are also in place for the Mallee and Wimmera districts.





Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says more rain is coming , raising anxiety for flood affected communities that are already on alert.





"Waters have receded and now waters are climbing again. It is not expected that they will go higher than the peaks we recorded during the beginning of this flood event but it is an anxious time. That is why we are out there working as hard as we can."





The United Nations subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture has suspended its plans to inspect detention facilities in New South Wales and Queensland.





The team was supposed to carry out its full operation across a 12-day tour from October 16 to 27, but has left the country early.





The subcommittee claims it was blocked from accessing the facilities, in what its described as a clear breach of Australia's obligations to the U-N.





Sophie McNeil from Human Rights Watch says Australia should have been prepared, and the abandoned mission sends the wrong message to the region.





"So when a country like Australia cannot ensure that a trip like this proceeds and that we don't have full cooperation with such an important U-N body.. it's humiliating and it sends a shocking message to governments around the region."





Boris Johnson has announced he won't be running for the leadership of Britain's Conservative Party.





His withdrawal leaves the former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as favourite to be the next prime minister.





Salman Rushdie's agent says his client has lost the sight in one eye and the the use of one hand following the attack at a literary event in the United States in August.





The 75-year-old author was stabbed in the neck and torso just before giving a lecture.





His agent, Andrew Whylie, has described Rushie's wounds as profound and declined to say if the author of "The Satanic Verses" is still in hospital.





The 24-year-old man accused of attacking Salman Rushie has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.





Ross Lyon will return for a second stint as St Kilda's head coach.





The 55-year-old will replace Brett Ratten.



