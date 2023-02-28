SBS News in Easy English 28 February 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Hannah Kwon.





The federal government has announced changes to tax on high superannuation balances.





From financial year 2025/2026, superannuation balances above three million dollars will be taxed at 30 per cent- up from the current rate of 15 per cent.





It's thought these changes will apply to around 80,000 people, and will bring in an extra two billion dollars in their first year of implementation.





The current rate of 15 percent will continue to apply those balances below three million dollars.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government isn't acting out of envy towards those who have made or saved lots of money, but with current and future pressures on the federal budget, the situation is both unfair and unaffordable.





"We think, at a really crucial time for our budget, we need to make a serious assessment of what's affordable, and what's not affordable. And we want to make sure that whatever we provide in the tax system is fair. And I think, for any objective observer, the idea that ordinary working people subsidise incredibly generous tax breaks for people with millions and millions of dollars in superannuation doesn't stack up."





A man who threatened police officers with a knife at a western Sydney police station has been shot dead.





New South Wales Police said the man arrived at Auburn Police Station just after midnight on Tuesday and was shot when he threatened officers with a weapon.





Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith says the incident begun with an attack at a railway station.





"So shortly after midnight, a male person from Auburn, 32 years of age, entered the turnstiles of Auburn railway station. It was at this time he launched a frenzied attack on a 28-year-old cleaner working at the facility."





The New South Wales Northern Rivers community has come together to mark one year since record rainfall caused devastating floods in Lismore.





Five people died and 3000 homes were damaged or destroyed in the Northern Rivers township, which is home to around 45,000 people.





Local Wonnarua woman Crystal Bock says it's a sad day for her and her family.





"Our dad was washed away in the flood water down a nearby drain. Um, we've come to this specific point because this is where we put up our memorial for our dad. This is the last place he was before he was alive, um, so we've decided to come here today with family and friends to remember our dad and celebrate his life."





The New South Wales Labour government has announced changes to the mental health service lifeline, doubling the funding for chat services.





The announcement comes as more and more Australians are relying on mental health services, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.





New South Wales Opposition leader Chris Minns says funding services for lifeline is important.





"We want to make sure that we're in a position where we're funding services for lifeline for people in need. This $8.2 million commitment will make a major difference to the organisation and their ability to meet and connect with as many people as possible in a very difficult circumstance."





Listeners seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.



